Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Carlisle Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:CSL opened at $317.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $322.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.
Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
