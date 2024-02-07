Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,213. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Carrier Global by 10.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

