Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.87.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $512.81 million, a P/E ratio of 156.83 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $475.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.38 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

