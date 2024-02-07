Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.88

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $84.88 and traded as low as $84.10. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $86.49, with a volume of 47 shares trading hands.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $490.44 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.