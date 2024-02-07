Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Cap of $411.39 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $411.39 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,362,299,974 coins and its circulating supply is 11,777,149,718 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,361,163,177 with 11,776,066,730 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03450181 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $3,607,499.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

