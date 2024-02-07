Cencora (NYSE:COR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $238.99

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $238.99 and last traded at $238.77, with a volume of 306508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.01.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.78.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.
In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,338,377 shares of company stock worth $261,764,507. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
