Cencora (NYSE:COR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $238.99

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $238.99 and last traded at $238.77, with a volume of 306508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.78.

Get Cencora alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on COR

Cencora Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,338,377 shares of company stock worth $261,764,507. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.