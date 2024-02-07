Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CG. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.23.

Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 163,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,857. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

