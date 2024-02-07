Central Garden & Pet Stock to Split on Friday, February 9th (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.66. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Garden & Pet

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182 shares in the company, valued at $5,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,838 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.