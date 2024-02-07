Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $300.63 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,929 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Emerson Electric worth $300,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $9.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.16. 2,777,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $104.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

