Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $303.84 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,747,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,548 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Target worth $303,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.27. 1,032,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $177.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

