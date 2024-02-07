Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $311.14 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,770 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of Best Buy worth $311,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Best Buy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 186,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

