Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $324.12 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $324,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

NYSE:APD traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.39. 593,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,914. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

