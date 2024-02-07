Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $346.92 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,384 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of Regions Financial worth $346,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197,802. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

