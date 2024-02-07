Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $389.83 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,859 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Palo Alto Networks worth $389,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $85,025,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 6.2 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $21.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.76. 1,786,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,868. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $363.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.20, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.