Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Cadence Design Systems worth $343,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 47.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $18,960,423. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.39. The company had a trading volume of 129,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,297. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.42 and a 52 week high of $301.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.24 and its 200-day moving average is $253.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.22.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

