Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,185 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 767,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $337,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,623 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after acquiring an additional 528,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after acquiring an additional 452,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,605,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,804,000 after acquiring an additional 362,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $4.65 on Wednesday, hitting $452.82. 109,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,594. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Get Our Latest Report on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.