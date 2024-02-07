Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,246,323 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246,323 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $385,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $72.12. 58,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,577. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

