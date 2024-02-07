Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $445.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHTR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.31.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $290.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.08. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $288.84 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 35.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.