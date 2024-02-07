Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 1,940.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,334 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Chase worth $16,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 151.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 21.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 337.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chase in a report on Sunday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF remained flat at $127.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $81.18 and a 1 year high of $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

