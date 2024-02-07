Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 167.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,744 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chase were worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 337.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $81.18 and a 1-year high of $135.27.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

