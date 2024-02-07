Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-$9.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.475-$2.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.85. 162,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,945. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.22 and a 200 day moving average of $141.38. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $166.71.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHKP

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.