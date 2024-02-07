Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,800.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,327.81.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,522.00 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,470.05 and a 1-year high of $2,561.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,300.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2,068.54. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 62,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

