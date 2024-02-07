Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 191,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 216,767 shares.The stock last traded at $2,645.00 and had previously closed at $2,487.74.

The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,327.81.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,300.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,068.54. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

