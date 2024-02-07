Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Raised by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 371.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,637 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.98. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $249.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.