CIBC Boosts Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $18.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of EGO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. 410,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,417. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

