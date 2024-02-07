CIBC Raises Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $8.15

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $7.00 to $8.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KGC. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,349,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,035. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after buying an additional 11,097,512 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,397 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $718,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Kinross Gold by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,436,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,588 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

