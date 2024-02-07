CIBC Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$110.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$137.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.08.

Shares of TSE:PD traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$84.08. 96,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,807. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$56.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.23.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

