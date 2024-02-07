CIBC Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Target Price to $69.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.43. 690,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

