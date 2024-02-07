Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after acquiring an additional 64,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cintas by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $624.97. 59,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,770. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $626.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.