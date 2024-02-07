Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Susquehanna

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

CRUS stock opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after buying an additional 327,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,357,000 after purchasing an additional 160,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after purchasing an additional 137,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.