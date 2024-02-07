Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CIVB stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $253.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $22.36.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
