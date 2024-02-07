Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

CIVB stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $253.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $22.36.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

About Civista Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $243,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 22.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 35.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 7.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.