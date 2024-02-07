Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.22

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $180.22 and last traded at $179.76, with a volume of 34819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.30.

The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

