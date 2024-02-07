Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.
Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.30. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 1,687.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
