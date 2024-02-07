Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,501 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $157,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,220,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,487,000 after purchasing an additional 787,687 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile



Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

