Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOF. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of KOF stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.95. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $102.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $974,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

