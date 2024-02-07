Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Posts Earnings Results

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.28. 1,661,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,233. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $120,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

