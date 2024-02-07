Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,196,547,000 after buying an additional 4,365,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after buying an additional 1,633,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,942,000 after buying an additional 231,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

