Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.73, but opened at $75.64. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions shares last traded at $77.37, with a volume of 955,543 shares changing hands.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
