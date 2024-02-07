Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.40

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 256594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGNT

Cognyte Software Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $517.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $8,922,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,503,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after buying an additional 1,161,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 1,058,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 851,827 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.