Comparing AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) & SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) and AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and AEON Financial Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $2.12 billion 3.52 -$300.74 million ($0.38) -20.53 AEON Financial Service N/A N/A N/A $143.79 0.06

AEON Financial Service has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AEON Financial Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

37.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of AEON Financial Service shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SoFi Technologies and AEON Financial Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -14.65% -1.23% -0.25% AEON Financial Service N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SoFi Technologies and AEON Financial Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 4 9 4 0 2.00 AEON Financial Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $8.78, indicating a potential upside of 12.58%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than AEON Financial Service.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions and brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it offers checking and savings accounts; debit cards; and cash management products. Further, the company provides SoFi Invest, a mobile investment platform that provide its members access to trading and advisory solutions, such as active investing, robo-advisory, and digital assets accounts. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About AEON Financial Service

(Get Free Report)

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It is involved in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities. The company is also involved in the management, collection, and purchase of specified monetary claims, and backup servicing businesses. AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.