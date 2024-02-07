Comparing La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) & Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for La Rosa and Real Brokerage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Brokerage 0 0 3 0 3.00

Real Brokerage has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Real Brokerage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than La Rosa.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

33.0% of Real Brokerage shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Real Brokerage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares La Rosa and Real Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa N/A N/A N/A Real Brokerage -3.70% -99.47% -37.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares La Rosa and Real Brokerage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $26.20 million 0.77 -$2.32 million N/A N/A Real Brokerage $381.76 million 1.36 -$20.58 million ($0.12) -24.08

La Rosa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Real Brokerage.

Summary

Real Brokerage beats La Rosa on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. The company also engages in the real estate brokerage business, as well as sale of commercial real estate property. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

