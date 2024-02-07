Compound Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. Compound has a market capitalization of $424.66 million and $25.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $52.61 or 0.00121949 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00035883 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00021727 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008244 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002282 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,071,581 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,071,581.19557811 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.36486277 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $31,038,178.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

