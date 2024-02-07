Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCIFree Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.86. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

