CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.45. The company had a trading volume of 79,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,069. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.30. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,011,239.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732 over the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

