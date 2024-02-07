Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 282,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.24 per share, with a total value of $9,112,055.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,374,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

Featured Stories

