CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:CXW opened at $14.12 on Friday. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $483.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

