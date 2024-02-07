Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of iA Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $10.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.55. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.45.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$91.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.26. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$77.61 and a 52-week high of C$93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.89.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.12. iA Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of C($734.00) million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.68, for a total transaction of C$403,564.95. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.68, for a total value of C$403,564.95. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,241,087 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

