Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $116.75 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.57 billion and $116.75 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $9.26 or 0.00021570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00079709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00027750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 385,727,129 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

