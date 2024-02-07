Cosner Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cosner Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.4% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after purchasing an additional 928,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,058,000 after purchasing an additional 945,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $500.41. 2,913,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,407. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $500.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $476.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

