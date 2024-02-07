Creditcoin Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $152.13 million and approximately $14.08 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

